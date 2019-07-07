BJP begins political activities in JK

July 07, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

NC ex-MLC quits party, youth Congress leaders join BJP

Increased political activities in BJP headquarter, and resignation of former MLC and senior National Conference, Dr Shehnaz Ganai, from the party—where her father remained a towering leader indicates approaching trouble for the political parties ahead of assembly polls.

The polls are yet to be conducted. Presently, Jammu and Kashmir is under President’s Rule for six month.

Ex - MLC Shahnaz Ganai, daughter of veteran NC leader late Khwaja Gulam Ahmed Ganai (former minister), and close associate of Marhoom Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Even as the reason of her disassociation from the National Conference was not cited, but sources in NC told Rising Kashmir that Ganai was trying to convince leadership of the party for Poonch-Havali assembly seat.

Ganai was not given any assurance by the party leadership leading to her alleged isolation, due to which, she announced her disassociation.

It was learnt that one national political party has been in contact with her and it is likely she will join the political party in coming days. Attempts were made to get statement from Ganai, but she was not available.

Meanwhile, several youth leaders led by Pankaj Basotra who had recently resigned from the basic membership of the Pradesh Congress Committee alleging negligence of Jammu, today, joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Dr Jatinder Singh at the headquarter of the saffron party.

Annoyed with the Congress leadership, these youth leaders alongwith some panchayat leaders joined BJP in presence of former Congress minister and present BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma.

Sharma was the only Congress leader who demanded Hindu Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. In recent past, Sharma resigned from Congress citing discrimination with Jammu.

It is believed that many Congress leaders are in touch with BJP leadership of Jammu and Kashmir. Even as assembly elections have not announced in the State, political activities in BJP headquarter in Trikuta Nagar have increased.