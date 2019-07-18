About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 18, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

BJP begins drive, lists 76,000 members in 10 days

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kick-started its new membership drive in Kashmir on a high note as around seventy- six thousand people have joined the party in the past ten days across the valley.
According to BJP official data, like in the previous membership drive in 2014, south Kashmir is again topping the list in terms of people joining the party.
The data reveals that in the past 10 ten days, south Kashmir, which is known as militancy hotbed, has registered 27,000 new members of BJP workers.
The total strength of BJP workers in south Kashmir has now reached to 1.57 lakh members.
Similarly, in central Kashmir in addition to 1.17 lakh members, 23,000 new members have joined the party in the past ten days of recruitment.
In north Kashmir, 26,000 new members have joined the party in the past 10 days. The total members in the region has now exceeded to 1.16 lakh.
To make the membership drive easy, BJP has issued a phone number, where people could register themselves by just giving a miss call on it.
The party has employed 26 IT professional in the state who work all day long to register new members into the party ranks.
Moreover, to reach out to the grass roots level, the party has also given each of its panchs, sarpanchs and corporates task to recruit atleast 500 members by reaching out to people in their respective areas.
BJP state general secretary Ashok Koul said the party is confident to achieve its target of 3.30 lakh new members at the end of the membership drive.
“We are receiving thousands of application per day. We will easily achieve our goal and even may go beyond to our set target,” Koul said.
Koul said with 3.37 lakh members already in the party the new addition of members would take the total tally of the party strength to around 6 lakh members in Kashmir. The membership drive started on July 6 and would conclude on August 11.

 

 

 

