About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP begging for votes, politicizing IAF strikes: Harsh

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Thursday accused the BJP leaders for “begging for votes in their election rallies by politicizing the recent surgical strikes conducted by IAF”.

As per a statement, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, said that “such noisy frolic had only evoked cynicism rather than appreciation”.

“Loud chest thumping by BJP leadership over the air strikes with photos of IAF brave hearts used by them in their election campaigns for drawing political capital out of the same is ridiculous,” he alleged.
“Such jangle and rattle created by BJP is ludicrous. It only reveals your failure. Having failed to deliver when the reins of power lay in your own hands, you are now indulging in theatrics by claiming credit for the heroic exploits of our Armed forces only to hoodwink the people during the elections,” said Harsh.

He was addressing public meetings in Keya, Majouri, Basantgarh, Jakhed segments in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency here today.

Singh alleged that the people of Jammu have been “severely antagonized by the BJP’s shameful grovel before the Kashmir centric leaders and its successive compromises over the nationalist agenda in the valley for power”.

“The release of thousands of subversives and stone-pelters, the announcement of rehabilitation policy for militants, silence over paltry share in recruitment for the youth of Jammu region, the appeasement of anti-national elements and separatists, the humiliation and disparagement of armed forces and martyrs, change of nomenclature of Hindu shrines and places, the dishonour to National flag, imposition of tax similar to ‘Jazia’ on helicopter services to pilgrimages, lathi charge on youth and women protesters seeking rights and justice, ignorance of farmers and border dwellers of Jammu province ,etc were the political sins committed by the BJP that would be avenged by the people now,” he alleged.

“BJP thrived on fallacious slogans and fake promises and was now indulging in tantrums and cock-a-hoop by claiming to have conducted surgical strikes. BJP’s melodramatic rants now could never impress the people of Jammu region who were eagerly waiting to decimate it from the core constituency.”

Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP begging for votes, politicizing IAF strikes: Harsh

              

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Thursday accused the BJP leaders for “begging for votes in their election rallies by politicizing the recent surgical strikes conducted by IAF”.

As per a statement, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, said that “such noisy frolic had only evoked cynicism rather than appreciation”.

“Loud chest thumping by BJP leadership over the air strikes with photos of IAF brave hearts used by them in their election campaigns for drawing political capital out of the same is ridiculous,” he alleged.
“Such jangle and rattle created by BJP is ludicrous. It only reveals your failure. Having failed to deliver when the reins of power lay in your own hands, you are now indulging in theatrics by claiming credit for the heroic exploits of our Armed forces only to hoodwink the people during the elections,” said Harsh.

He was addressing public meetings in Keya, Majouri, Basantgarh, Jakhed segments in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency here today.

Singh alleged that the people of Jammu have been “severely antagonized by the BJP’s shameful grovel before the Kashmir centric leaders and its successive compromises over the nationalist agenda in the valley for power”.

“The release of thousands of subversives and stone-pelters, the announcement of rehabilitation policy for militants, silence over paltry share in recruitment for the youth of Jammu region, the appeasement of anti-national elements and separatists, the humiliation and disparagement of armed forces and martyrs, change of nomenclature of Hindu shrines and places, the dishonour to National flag, imposition of tax similar to ‘Jazia’ on helicopter services to pilgrimages, lathi charge on youth and women protesters seeking rights and justice, ignorance of farmers and border dwellers of Jammu province ,etc were the political sins committed by the BJP that would be avenged by the people now,” he alleged.

“BJP thrived on fallacious slogans and fake promises and was now indulging in tantrums and cock-a-hoop by claiming to have conducted surgical strikes. BJP’s melodramatic rants now could never impress the people of Jammu region who were eagerly waiting to decimate it from the core constituency.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;