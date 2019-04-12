BJP begging for votes, politicizing IAF strikes: Harsh

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Thursday accused the BJP leaders for “begging for votes in their election rallies by politicizing the recent surgical strikes conducted by IAF”.



As per a statement, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, said that “such noisy frolic had only evoked cynicism rather than appreciation”.



“Loud chest thumping by BJP leadership over the air strikes with photos of IAF brave hearts used by them in their election campaigns for drawing political capital out of the same is ridiculous,” he alleged.

“Such jangle and rattle created by BJP is ludicrous. It only reveals your failure. Having failed to deliver when the reins of power lay in your own hands, you are now indulging in theatrics by claiming credit for the heroic exploits of our Armed forces only to hoodwink the people during the elections,” said Harsh.



He was addressing public meetings in Keya, Majouri, Basantgarh, Jakhed segments in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency here today.



Singh alleged that the people of Jammu have been “severely antagonized by the BJP’s shameful grovel before the Kashmir centric leaders and its successive compromises over the nationalist agenda in the valley for power”.



“The release of thousands of subversives and stone-pelters, the announcement of rehabilitation policy for militants, silence over paltry share in recruitment for the youth of Jammu region, the appeasement of anti-national elements and separatists, the humiliation and disparagement of armed forces and martyrs, change of nomenclature of Hindu shrines and places, the dishonour to National flag, imposition of tax similar to ‘Jazia’ on helicopter services to pilgrimages, lathi charge on youth and women protesters seeking rights and justice, ignorance of farmers and border dwellers of Jammu province ,etc were the political sins committed by the BJP that would be avenged by the people now,” he alleged.



“BJP thrived on fallacious slogans and fake promises and was now indulging in tantrums and cock-a-hoop by claiming to have conducted surgical strikes. BJP’s melodramatic rants now could never impress the people of Jammu region who were eagerly waiting to decimate it from the core constituency.”

