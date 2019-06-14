BJP and the rise of Modi Wave

June 14, 2019 | Shreeprakash Sharma

Politics is a great art and greater is the art of winning the elections and ruling over the people for long time

The rise of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for the next consecutive term after the landslide victory of Bhartiya Janata Party in the seemingly acerbic atmosphere of the 17th Lok Sabha elections has proved to be an unprecedented victory for BJP. No doubt, the social welfare and various development programmes, with the slogan of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, flagship agenda of the NDA government, are among the top priorities and wish list of the electorates of the country. But when the victory spree of Narendra Modi, since he assumed the power in 2014, comes to the fore, then the introspection does not cease only here. The soul-searching goes beyond the generally conceived perceptions and begins hovering around the unparalleled halo surrounding Modi’s personality and achievements. No doubt, myriad other things too are worth mentioning and recalling which we need to read between the lines.

For a pluralist country like ours which inhabits people from multi-ethnic, multi-lingual and multi-religious backgrounds, the engaging scene of coming home of wing-commander Abhinandan Varthaman from the custody of Pakistan government amidst the intense and full glare of media seemed to be what we may call the ‘déjà vu ‘of exhilaration of opportunistic acumen against its arch enemy Pakistan. More than anything else, this maneuver of Narendra Modi helped him to win faith of the people from across the entire segments of the country. This moment profusely evoked intense feeling of patriotism and the concurrence of the common masses. The inherent chauvinistic feeling gave the Modi government the edge over other opposition parties in the Lok Sabha elections which, in return, amazingly helped increase both the vote percentage and the number of seats of BJP in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The much debated surgical strike conducted in Balakot of Pakistan in the aftermath of the killing of 40 Indian security personnel in a suicide car bombing carried out in February this year made the Prime Minister Modi the most intrepid and most-loved hero of the nationalistic mindset. The promptness of the retaliatory action by the Modi government proved to be the quick-fix image recovery from the inertia and alleged non-performance-report card of the Modi government. The meticulously chalked out, strategic move of the Prime Minister Modi overwhelmingly influenced the electorates of the country to cast their votes in his favor. The results turned the chemistry of the Indian polity and caused unbelievable upheavals in the arithmetic of the political parties’ paradigm and planning.

William Randolph Hearst, the famous US newspaper publisher and politician, once had said, “A politician will do anything to keep his job-even become a patriot,” What it implies in this context that the card of patriotism and nationalism played by the political parties, especially during the fierce electioneering proves to be having been blessed with all the aces. And in this me-bigger-and-more-loyal-patriot-and-well-wisher-than-others-game, Narendra Modi succeeded in turning the tables in his favor. The high-pitched electioneering and intensive canvassing for the votes in the elections bizarrely focused most on the populist agenda of the security of the nation.

Other political parties badly suffered from the internecine fighting among their leaders. Even stalwarts of the political parties had their grievances against the central leadership which caused incalculable harm to them. Lack of commitment and timely decision making in the opposition parties took a heavy toll on securing the substantial number of seats in the elections. There is no gainsaying the fact that the schism in the unanimity among the leaders and lack of solidarity with the principles and ideologies of the opposition parties put their prospects of winning the elections in great jeopardy.

Stability of the government in politics is considered as sine qua non of carrying out the policies and programmes for the social welfare and holistic development of a nation for a longer time. The last tenure of Modi government witnessed the launching and running of an array of such flagship programmes which helped BJP to garner more support and votes.

No doubt, politics is a great art and greater is the art of winning the elections and ruling over the people for a long time. One may ask, where is the real leadership that possesses attitudes with pragmatic approach to reach out to the masses at large. Time is the best judge to decide!

(Author is Principal Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dinthar Veng, Mamit)

spsharma.rishu@gmail.com