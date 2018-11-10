BJP all set to sweep Panchayat polls in Kashmir: Ashok Koul

Srinagar:
After winning several wards in recently held Municipal polls Kashmir region, the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday claimed that the party is all set to sweep the upcoming Panchayat polls.
BJP State General Secretary (organization), Ashok Koul according to local newsgathering agency, KNS, said party would ensure victory of nationalist forces in the Panchayat polls in Kashmir and also defeat of designs of forces, who according to him are ‘inimical’ to national unity and integrity.
“BJP is all set to sweep the polls and carry the same momentum into the approaching Panchayat polls in the State,” he said, adding that “although the process is energy consuming, but our worker is too enthusiastic for the whole set of election phases.”
Koul also claimed that it is only the dedicated efforts of Central and State BJP leadership that has pressed hard for these elections to strengthen the lowest level of democracy, urging all to work hard to formulate the strategy to achieve the BJP’s target of “Panchayat to Parliament”.
BJP State General Secretary (Organization) also addressed a meeting in South Kashmir during which he said that after extensive campaigning for ULB elections in the State, the dedicated party cadre will spare no time in ensuring the victory of nationalist forces in the Panchayat polls.
Meanwhile, State Vice President, Incharge Kashmir Affairs (MLC) Sofi Yousuf while addressing the workers asked them to brace up for the Panchayat elections by working together with a strong strategy.