July 31, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

BJP accuses NC, PDP for creating hysteria over Art 35A

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday accused its rivals Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) for creating hysteria over the abrogation of Article 35A, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference, BJP senior leader Sofi Yousuf said that in the past few days, mainstream political leaders are giving vicious statements over the revocation of Article 35A with an aim to keep the pot boiling.
“We all heard what Mehbooba ji (PDP president) said other day about ‘Kashmir turning into a bomb shell’ over expulsion of Article 35. Such kind of statements are regrettable,” Sofi said.
Sofi said Article 35A is a sub-judice matter in the court and its verdict would be binding on all.
“You cannot blame BJP for the abrogation of Article 35A. We have no role in it. Let the Supreme Court take the final call on the matter,” he said. “As a former chief minister Mehbooba ji should not have made such remarks, especially when Amarnath yatra is going on.”
Sofi said the development of forces is a normal routine in Kashmir and same practices were carried when Mufti Sayed was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the past few days, rumours have been ripe in Kashmir about GoI’s preparations to abrogate Article 35-A.
Article 35-A protects the demographic status of the Jammu Kashmir in its prescribed constitutional form. It allows Jammu Kashmir legislature to define permanent residents of the State.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered deployment of 100 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Jammu Kashmir to strengthen the Counter Insurgency (CI) grid and maintain law and order situations in the State.
The additional deployment of forces in the State comes a day after National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval’s two-day visit to Kashmir.
Sofi also accused PDP and NC for playing with the emotions of Kashmiris and said the parties were never sincere for the development of the state.
Targeting NC’s vice president Omar Abdullah, Sofi said his reaction over Governor Satya Pal Malik’s assertions about corrupt politicians, proves that it was indeed his family that have looted state’s resources over the years.
“Today, both PDP and NC are baffled to see developmental works in the state. So, they are trying their best to create turmoil in the valley,” he said.
Sofi said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of progress and people across the state are joining the caravan of BJP. “It is my appeal to people to stop such forces who wants to keep Kashmir burning. It is the resolve of BJP to see an inclusive Jammu and Kashmir with people belonging from all faiths,” he said.

 

 

 

 

