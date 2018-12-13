BJP a sinking ship; Congress victory in 3 states beginning of ‘hatred-free’ India: JKPCC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 12:
Senior Congress leader and JKPCC Vice President, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, on Wednesday alleged that BJP’s “agenda of hate and communal divide has been busted” after the result of assembly elections in five states.
As per a statement, Saroori, said that people have “outrightly rejected the party's agenda of divide and rule” among the different sections of the society.
Saroori was addressing a public gathering at Thathri.
“BJP is a sinking ship which no one is ready to board. Congress victory in 3 states is the beginning of communalism free India.”
He said that BJP also draws blank in state like Talengana where Congress party ally and Mahagathbandan party TRS had won with thumping majority along with Congress party.
“Foundation of BJP has been laid on false promises and propaganda being spread by the party though some big media houses. The party is now starting to lose control of everything as the result came out of 5 states in which 3 main states won by Congress,” he added.
Saroori asked the JKPCC cadre to gear up for upcoming elections, saying Congress led government “alone can meet the challenges confronted to the state”.
Saroori said Chenab Valley will have to hugely contribute to the strength of Congress in giving a responsive and accountable government.
He said that BJP in the past four years resorted to every tactic to muzzle other voices. “Barring a few, big media houses were forced to do favourable news programmes in favour of the BJP,” he alleged.
“These media houses who didn't favour the government or didn't toe their line were muzzled by way of blocking the Government sponsored advertisements which is the right of every registered newspaper or a media house.”
Saroori said that after the results of five states come to the fore, majority of the media houses have started “turning away from the BJP and slowly started to give coverages to genuine public issues.”