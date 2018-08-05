Biz community, tourism players step on the gas

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Aug 04:
Several business association and tourism players Saturday staged a joint protest demonstration against any “tinkering” with the Article 35-A.
Hundreds of businessmen associated with various trade and tourism organisations assembled at the Bund here and marched toward the press enclave where they jointly stated a protests demonstration against any “fiddling” with Article 35-A, a provision that defines Jammu Kashmir residents as its only state subjects and provides special privileges to the citizens.
The protesting businessmen were carrying banners and placards inscribed with pro-Article 35-A slogans and wowed to fight if the article was repealed by the Supreme Court.
Tourism Trade Fraternity Convener, Rauf Tramboo condemned those who had filed the petition in the apex court.
“This law (Article 35-A) has got its own constitutional validity. We protest against those who are trying to remove it from the constitution of India. This is not acceptable to the State,” Tramboo said.
He said entire tourism fraternity forms about 40 percent of the State’s population and that it was in solidarity and committed to stand with everyone to safeguard Article 35-A.
“If Article 35-A is scrapped, it will snowball into a large scale political turmoil. We request the Supreme Court to dismiss petition seeking its abrogation,” he said.
Business and tourism fraternity that participated in the protests are Kashmir Hotel and Restaurants Association, Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Kashmir (CCIK), Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation, Hoteliers Club, House Boat Owners Association, Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Shikara Unions and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Federation (JKDYF).
CCIK Vice President Muhammad Shafi Khan said the protest was meant to send a message to the Supreme Court for the defense of Article 35-A.
“We believe that the Supreme Court decision will break all the anti-brotherhood elements and respect the constitution of India as it is,” he said. “We will fight unless the Government of India (GoI) as well as State government does not show their positive response to safeguard Article 35-A.”
JKDYF President Wahid Sultan said people across the State feel deeply concerned over the issue as Jammu Kashmir acceded to India under the guarantees provided by the constitution of India.
He said any attempt to repeal or fiddle with Article 35-A would have serious ramifications in the State.
“Article 35-A, shall in no circumstance be annulled, modified or repealed. There is a general consensus across the State regarding Article 35-A and people of the State are united and can go to any extent to defend the special provision. There should be no fiddling with this article, which safeguards the State’s special position,” Sultan said.
He said the conspiracy to remove Article 35-A was essentially the agenda of “communal, divisive and anti-democratic forces”, who want to thrive on uncertainty, discard, hatred and turmoil.
“Any attempts to abrogate Article 35-A will further alienate people of the State from India. The Article is a part of fundamental right under part III and is not in violation of any other fundamental right including Article 14. Government of India must file a counter affidavit on Article 35-A issue in the Supreme Court to give an assurance to the people of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.
sabreenashraf57@gmail.com