Biomedical waste management proves damp squib in hospitals

‘Healthcare workers, doctors not sensitive of issue’
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, July 19:
The biomedical waste management in peripheral hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir has rather turned out to be a damp squib and is emerging as a huge problem in healthcare sector as the waste is collected and dumped without treatment posing danger to one and all.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that the hospital waste is being disposed at the district level and not transported across the state for final disposal.
“At district hospitals, there is a management in place and the waste is disposed of properly. But in the majority of sub-district hospital, PHCs and sub-centers the norms are grossly floated as the awareness and implementation of waste management is poor,” an official in the health department said.
Although there is a hospital waste management site run under Kashmir Health Care at Lassipora Pulwama but the segregation of waste is still not being done in hospitals properly.
“Except, district hospitals the waste is either being dumped or burnt which cause environmental problems. We receive complaints about the issue,” said the official.
The system of waste collection segregation and its disposal has become a huge problem in health institutes as the waste is collected and dumped without a scientific treatment.
Health department’s health policy draft which has been drafted recently has admitted that the awareness about biomedical waste management is poor among health care workers including doctors.
“This problem can be rectified by enforcement of biomedical waste management rules and educating health care providers,” reads the policy draft.
It notes that the greatest risk of biomedical waste is from infectious and sharps component of waste besides it results in ecological and environmental crisis.
“India has notified the Biomedical Waste Rules 1998, and Biomedical Waste Management Rules 2016 but the issue is complex and needs intricate management and change in the attitude of health workers,” the draft has envisaged.
It advocates for a separate budget allocation for the biomedical waste management in the hospitals to avoid risk.
The policy envisages a suitable Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) be installed to ensure that liquid effluent generated during the process of washing containers, vehicles, floors etc is treated and reused after treatment.
“Proper treatment of wastewater shall be ensured in case of zero discharge by recirculation of treated wastewater for scrubbing,” it has mentioned.
It adds that the machinery “will be compliant with the regulatory discharge standards stipulated under the waste management rules (2016) and amendments made thereof”.
The upcoming policy suggests that “plasma pyrolysis will also be explored as an alternative to incineration for disposal of biomedical waste as per BMWM Rules”.
“Education to public and generation of waste and its scientific disposal can eliminate environmental pollution to a huge extent,” it adds.
The waste management norms are applicable to all persons who generate, collect, receive, store, transport, treat, dispose, or handle bio-medical waste in any form.
“What is contrary is that most of the private clinics that generate biomedical waste have not obtained authorization from J&K State Pollution Control Board,” another official said.
The waste which contains bio-molecules or organisms that are restricted from environmental release is being thrown open at many places at sub-district hospitals and at sub-centers.
Director General of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Saleem ur Rehman said he will look into to matter and address the issue.
“We will see and check where the waste is not being segregated and disposed properly in the hospitals. The system of waste collection segregation and its disposal is a problem in health care,” he said.
