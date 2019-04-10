BIOLOGY OF FEMINISM

April 10, 2019 | Syed Mubashir Nissar

Social construction, a pillar of modern feminism, posits that characteristics such as gender are determined by culture rather than biology. Simone de Beauvoir, a French feminist and political activist, famously said, “One is not born, but rather becomes a woman”. In a survey of feminist psychologists, it was found that they tend to prefer external or social determinants of human behavior rather than internal or biological determinants.

Culture or “nurture” does play a large part in shaping behavioral differences between genders. But to deny the prominent role of biology or “nature” in our lives is not just false and unscientific, but dangerous. Men and women differ significantly in predisposition to several diseases. Autoimmune diseases (certain conditions where our own immune system attacks our body) occur predominantly in females. Similarly X-linked disease like hemophilias occurs exclusively in men.

Three interrelated biological systems could be responsible for cognitive and behavioral sex differences:

(1) Chromosomal or genetic determinants of sex.

(2) Differences in the sex hormones secreted from the endocrine glands and other structures.

(3) Neuroanatomical differences in the structure, organization, and/or function of the brain.

The gene for maleness is located on the Y chromosome. It becomes operative during the seventh week of pregnancy. If this gene is missing (as it is in normal females) the developing organism will be a female. During embryonic development, the internal and external structures go through an “indifferent” stage from which either male or female versions develop.

Research with rodents, other nonhuman mammals, and humans clearly shows that prenatal and early postnatal hormones influence a wide variety of sex-typed behaviors including activity levels, aggression, and roughness of juvenile play, sexual behavior, maze performance and visual discrimination learning. Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a disorder in which our body produces abnormally high amounts of androgens or male sex hormones beginning in the third month of fetal life. When the developing organism is female she is exposed to abnormally high levels of prenatal androgen compared to a normal female.

In a study it was found that the CAH girls scored higher than their unaffected female counterparts in tests for spatial ability providing evidence that, for females, prenatal androgen is associated with higher spatial ability. The researchers also found that the CAH girls were more likely to engage in “aggressive play,” which provides more evidence for a causal link between prenatal hormones and behavior in later life. CAH girls show a preference for “typical boys’ toys”—trucks, blocks, other building toys over typical girls’ toys,” even though their parents give them more positive feedback when they played with female typical toys. In a study of 34 rhesus monkeys, males strongly preferred toys with wheels over plush toys whereas females found plush toys likeable. It is hard to believe that the monkey’s parents bought them sex-typed toys or that simian society encourages its male offspring to play more with trucks.

A highly publicized study of the behavior of chimpanzees in wild showed sex differences in their choice of how they used sticks—with more females carrying sticks “in a manner suggestive of rudimentary doll play” and more males using them to poke holes. Sex-typed toy preferences are a good example of the concept that there is a genetic contribution to the environment—individuals are born with certain personality and activity-level predispositions, which in turn influence the experiences that they select from the environment or create for themselves.

There is increasing evidence that human brain is a sex typed organ with distinct anatomical differences in neural structures and accompanying physiological differences in function. Males developing normally in utero get hit with a big surge of testosterone permanently shaping not only their body parts and proportions but also their brains. Hippocampus is a part of brain critical to learning and memorization that is larger in females and works differently. Amygdala is another brain structure associated with the experiencing of emotions and recollection of such experiences. Amygdala is bigger in men and it too works differently. The two hemispheres of a woman’s brain talk to each other more than a man’s do. This is consistent with the fact that corpus callosum, a structure that crosses and connects the two brain hemispheres is bigger in women than in men.

Nirao shah, a professor of neurobiology at the Stanford University believes that sex associated behavioral differences in mating, parenting and aggression is essential for survival and propagation. They are innate rather than learned and the circuit involved is developmentally hard-wired into brain. Shah and his team did animal experiments in which they knocked out one gene whose activity level was normally higher in females. Doing this totally shredded mouse moms’ willingness to defend their nests from intruders and to retrieve pups who had wandered away - maternal mandates that normal female mice unfailingly observe.

This is not denying the fact that culture including our stereotypes or mothers’ attitudes does play a very important role in shaping sexual differences. Trying to assign exact percentages to the relative contributions of “culture” vs “biology” to the behavior of free living human in a complex social environment is tough. To quote Diana F. Halpern who is the former president of American Psychological association “the role of culture is not zero, the role of biology is not zero”

(Author is pursuing DM Nephrology)

