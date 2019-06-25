About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 25, 2019 | PTI

Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in LS

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to a bill introduced in the Lok Sabha Monday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.
The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah who was present in the House.
Some members from the opposition wanted to oppose introduction of the bill but Speaker Om Birla rejected their demand, saying they had not followed the procedure for doing so.
The bill seeks to provide relief to people living in areas adjoining the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
They can now avail benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses.
The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, on par with those living in areas adjoining the ALoC.
People living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.
The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including residents of areas adjoining ALoC. Thus, those living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not getting these benefits for a long time.
Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness.
Shelling from across the border often compels residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.

 

 

Latest News

ACB raids SFC headquarters in Kishtwar, seized records

ACB raids SFC headquarters in Kishtwar, seized records

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
ACB books former ZEO Anantnag

ACB books former ZEO Anantnag

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore

Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore

Jun 24 | Agencies
Rajouri road accident: Guv mourns loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

Rajouri road accident: Guv mourns loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
DoP J&K circle to re-conduct exams to fill vacancies of 2012

DoP J&K circle to re-conduct exams to fill vacancies of 2012

Jun 24 | Agencies
Better late than never, Mehbooba on ‘Hurriyat ready to talk’ assertion ...

Better late than never, Mehbooba on ‘Hurriyat ready to talk’ assertion ...

Jun 24 |
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Jun 24 | Agencies
Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in LS

Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in LS

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
News about summer vacation in educational institutes

News about summer vacation in educational institutes 'fake': DC Srinag ...

Jun 24 | Agencies
Police constable dies as rifle goes off in Jammu

Police constable dies as rifle goes off in Jammu

Jun 24 | Agencies
Govt should revisit

Govt should revisit 'muscular approach’ in south Kashmir, says Tarigam ...

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
NET aspirants seek postponement of CUS exam schelduled on 26 June

NET aspirants seek postponement of CUS exam schelduled on 26 June

Jun 24 | Riyaz Bhat
Three youth injured in Pulwama clashes amid shutdown

Three youth injured in Pulwama clashes amid shutdown

Jun 24 | RK Online Desk
20 years of Kargil war: IAF recreates Tiger Hill attack at Gwalior air ...

20 years of Kargil war: IAF recreates Tiger Hill attack at Gwalior air ...

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
RBI deputy governor resigns

RBI deputy governor resigns

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
Chinese agricultural official to lead UN food agency

Chinese agricultural official to lead UN food agency

Jun 24 | AP/Press Trust of India
Iran-US trade barbs ahead of new sanctions

Iran-US trade barbs ahead of new sanctions

Jun 24 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Govt bans installation of hoardings on Chinar trees

Govt bans installation of hoardings on Chinar trees

Jun 24 | RK Online Desk
Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jun 24 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 25, 2019 | PTI

Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in LS

              

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to a bill introduced in the Lok Sabha Monday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.
The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah who was present in the House.
Some members from the opposition wanted to oppose introduction of the bill but Speaker Om Birla rejected their demand, saying they had not followed the procedure for doing so.
The bill seeks to provide relief to people living in areas adjoining the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
They can now avail benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses.
The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, on par with those living in areas adjoining the ALoC.
People living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.
The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including residents of areas adjoining ALoC. Thus, those living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not getting these benefits for a long time.
Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness.
Shelling from across the border often compels residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;