Bilaliya Institute train 14 in swimming, rescue skills

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Bilaliya Educational Institute in collaboration with Swim N Survive Society Kashmir on Monday gave away certificates to 14 trainees after successfully completing the swimming and rescue course at Hotel Shahenshah Swimming Pool.
BEI in collaboration with Swim N Survive Society Kashmir started swimming and rescue coaching camp in the month of July under swimming trainer Riyaz Wani.
Commissioner Secretary Department of Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez was the chief guest on the occasion while as Swim N Survive Society President Er. Mushtaq Wani, President Private Schools Association G N War, Chairman BEI Manzoor Wangnoo, Principal BEI Nissar Ahmad, swimming experts Riyaz Wani and Abid Amin were also present on the valedictory function.
Sarmad Hafeez, while appreciating the conduct of swimming courses said, “Swimming and rescue training programme is very important and these programmes should continue in future and assured all possible support".
Chairman BEI while thanking Swim N Survive Society Experts said, "We provide both moral and sports activities to our students".