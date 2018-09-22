Bilal to represent India in 5th Track Asia Cup Cycling Championship

Syed RukayaSrinagar
Kashmiri Cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to represent India in fifth Track Asia Cup Cycling Championship 2018 likely to begin on Friday at Indira Gandhi Velodrome, New Delhi.
The three-day Track Asia Cup is a road to World Cup, World Championship and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which makes it more competitive and qualitative.
Moreover, the event is UCI (International Cycle Union) Class I and the points attained by the cyclists in this championship will be added to their rankings.
Bilal Ahmad, along with almost 35 Indian cyclists will be joined by the cyclists of 10 other countries in the championship.
Bilal, who has been displaying consistent performance throughout his voyage said he is confident of doing well.
“My preparation is good and my focus is on my individual event. I will give my cent percent to outshine in this championship so as to qualify for World Cup or World Championship,” he said.
Hailing from Chak-I-Kawoosa Narbal, Budgam, Bilal is getting training under the coaches VN Singh and Amar Singh from Sports Authority of India National Cycling Academy (SAINCA) of Cycling Federation of India, at Delhi.
“I’m grateful to my coaches and it’s because of their hard work that I reached to this level. They have helped me a lot to improve my skills. They have done their part and it’s my time now to make them feel proud,” he adds.
Earlier on 7 September, Bilal went through selection trials in junior category in which he created new national record by clocking 3:26:079 in 3 Km Individual Pursuit event. He also took part in senior category selection trials in which he came first and clocked 4:39:591 in 4 Km Individual Pursuit event.
In Track Asia Cup, Bilal is eyeing to participate in 3 Km Individual Pursuit event of junior category.
Apart from representing India two times, Bilal has created a National record after clocking 3:28 minutes to finish 3 Km Time Trial in India Pursuit event in June this year at Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.