Bilal Lone renames his faction of People's Conference as 'People's Independent Movement'

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Separatist leader Bilal Lone, brother of former minister Sajad Lone, Wednesday renamed his faction of People's Conference as 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Independent Movement'.
Bilal announced the change in the name of his party at a press conference at the Hurriyat headquarters here.
He said it was done to avoid confusion among the people.
"I took my party workers into confidence and we decided to change the name of the party. The body (of office-bearers) will remain same as earlier," he said.
The People's Conference was formed by Abdul Gani Lone, slain father of Bilal and Sajad, before the eruption of militancy in the state.
The party became a constituent of the Hurriyat Conference when the amalgam was formed in 1993.