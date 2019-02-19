Bilal Bahadur: When ‘system’ fails you

Mohammad MuqaddasHussain
Bilal Bahadur, a Kashmiri photojournalist, was seriously injured while covering a funeral in Baramulla recently. Since then he has been rendered bedridden.
As his worries about medical and family expenses started piling up, a fellow journalist shared Bilal's fate on social media and requested for financial assistance. It had internet chirping. Yet what struck me more than Amitabh Bachan responding to Bilal's plight was his wife narrating the family ordeal, her face covered with a scarf.
At that moment I realized how blithely we ignore the political, social and economic oddities around us by living with an absurd farce of sorts. That scarf was probably an attempt to balance compulsion and pudency. And it did. But nothing can cover the nakedness of the ‘system’ which perpetuates such distress at the first place.
Nowadays on daily basis we witness--in the wake of serious ailments--desperate calls from people belonging to lower income and poor sections for financial help. This is a classical case of avoidable misery and unavoidable consequences. The mutual complicity of politics, economics and society is to be thoroughly blamed for all this.
The political order that we live in today is informed by a complete discord between lives, needs and aspirations of "below-average" masses and the world of important policy discourses revolving around the interests of privileged few.
The economic order, on the other hand, is busy minting new billionaires everyday while poor are being continuously kicked into uncertain territories full of insecurities of all kinds. And then there is the social order which is being sedated through nationalism and religion to adapt to the above realities.
Bilal's case demonstrates two important realities: one, how the resultant rigged "system" eats into the fundamental rights of common masses (here denying basic healthcare) and two, how society's response is a basket case of momentary moralistic upsurge (which in no way can address the systemic flaw). These need some elucidation.
First, the "system". The primary motive of the "system" today is to ensure "persistence of elite" in both political and economic domains. To ensure this a dynamic of quid pro quo is at play creating a reciprocal relationship between concentration of power and concentration of wealth. The social agenda of democracy dies exactly here.
Now leave increasing standard of living or winning dignity and empowerment for its people aside, this "system" bids on utter wretchedness of its poor leaving them to be devoured by different avatars of the "wolves of Davos".
Its egalitarian ideal is busted by the fact that while its poor are denied essential healthcare within the country the tax paid by them in buying biscuits and slippers is used by its politicians to seek "quality" healthcare in Europe and America.
Universal healthcare is a chimera and not to talk of successive bangers dropped on welfare schemes like RashtriyaSwasthBhimaYojana which have disproportionately benefited insurance companies and hospitals rather than the "fallen" people. A simple question to end this section: How many dialysis machines do we have in public hospitals today?
Second, the society's response. We are encountering excessively complex problems nowadays. So our default approach towards dealing with these has been the "miniaturisation of problem": focus on a touching human story like asking people to donate money for a father of five, a lone breadwinner for his family, suffering from kidney failure. These personal stories make our guts wrench with guilt and we can fork out any amount at that moment.
Yet studies have shown that if people are exposed to true complexities, statistical data etc regarding these "subtle forms of deprivation", they are not interested at all. They would rather donate money to a single patient and want the chapter closed for them.
This is where the limitation in our "model of charity" lies (without casting aspersion on charity as whole). One can argue that we overly rely on charity because we are not able to deal with entrenched systemic problems (out of our helplessness and desperation) and also because sometimes we don't want to (out of our penchant for shortcuts).
Thus the likes of Bilal are not merely meant to be burdened with our pity and charity. Rather it is the "system" (we included) that should sink its face in sand for having denied them their rights and for failing them.
And to all social media warriors with their digital sympathies: consistency eats into fleeting euphoria, it takes much more than just peppering posts with emojis or throwing hissy digital fits on Facebook to deal with real problems of life.
Physical world is lot more scruffy, so let's put our mobile phones down for a moment and pick up spades instead to lay a foundation for a "new system". Too much of an expectation, probably.
mohammadmuqaddas7@gmail.com