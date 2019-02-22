Bilal assumes office as MD JKSRTC

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 21:
Bilal Ahmad Bhat took over the charge as Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation here after which he chaired an introductory meeting to review the functioning of the Corporation.
During the meeting, the new MD was given a detailed briefing of the present status of the Corporation by the JKSRTC Officers. They also raised several issues being faced by the employees of the Corporation.
The Managing Director assured best possible efforts to overcome the difficulties being faced by the employees of the Corporation and urged the officers to work with added zeal and zest.
Later, the Managing Director accompanied by the senior officers visited various units including Tourist Services Division (TRC) Srinagar and City Services Srinagar of the Corporation and interacted with the employees working there.