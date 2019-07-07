Bijberhar residents complain of footpath encroachments

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Residents at Bijbehara said municipal committee has failed to stop the illegal constructions and encroachments of footpaths in the town causing trouble and inconvenience to general public.

They said some illegal constructions; shops have been raised at Goriwan Chowk on national highway and many other places.

They said the encroachment of footpaths on either side of the national highway and specifically at Goriwan link road upto Zirpora is affecting normal life.

They further complained that municipal authorities are doing nothing to overcome this grave problem.

Chairmen municipal committee Bijbehara Shaheena Nida said they have already taken up the issue and circulated notices to the encroachers for removal of encroachments raised illegally.

She said stern action will be taken against encroachers.