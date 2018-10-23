Bijbehara massacre black day in Kashmir’s history: Mirwaiz

Asks GoI to address Kashmir dispute in accordance with wishes of people
Asks GoI to address Kashmir dispute in accordance with wishes of people
Srinagar:
Paying tributes to martyrs of Bijbehara on their 25th martyrdom anniversary, chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said “it was black day in Kashmir’s history.”
In a statement issued here said, Mirwaiz said 53 innocents were killed & more than 70 persons were injured by Indian forces at Bijbehara as people were protesting against the seige of Dargah Hazratbal shrine.
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman said “Kashmiris had continuously been at the receiving end of such brutalities. Hawal, Zakura, Gaw Kadal, Bijbehara and Chatti Singhpora massacres were just a few examples where people had been mercilessly killed and that these incidents had left an indelible mark on the psyche of the people as it was impossible for them to nurse their wounds.” Mirwaiz alleged “government of India has “shielded” the culprits of these massacres rather than punishing them.”
Paying tributes to all the slain civilians from 1931 to the recent martyrs of Kulgam, Mirwaiz said, “Nation and people will always remember their their sacrifices and safeguard them till times immemorial,” he said, adding “Government of India should give up its obduracy and accept the reality that it has to address the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of its people.”