Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

July 30, 2019 | Agencies

Two militants have been killed in an encounter that broke out between government forces and militants on Tuesday afternoon in Kathoo Wopzan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.



A senior police official confirmed to a local news agency about killing of two militants and said the search operation was underway in the area.

"Two dead bodies along with weapons have been recovered," the official said.



He said the identification of slain militants was being ascertained.

Earlier cordon and search operation was launched in the area by joint team of forces after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

[KNO, Representational Pic]