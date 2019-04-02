Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

April 02, 2019 | Agencies

A 28-year-old woman from Bihar was recovered dead from a gutter near her rented accommodation in Harni village of Poonch district on Tuesday.

Her husband has been found missing and according to police, the woman's body apparently seems to have been dumped a week back.

Sources said that a police party headed by SHO Gursai Sanjay Gupta reached the spot and recovered the body.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar said the body has been sent for postmortem.

He said that further proceedings under 174 CrPC have been launched.

Police sources said that woman along with her husband, who is also from Bihar, had been putting up in the rented accommodation in the village for aa yea.

The woman’s husband is missing, they said. (GNS)