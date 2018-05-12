Big move to empower women

Cabinet approves scheme for placement of JKPS officers in higher scales; time-bound promotion scheme for engineers; appointment of 20,000 ‘Watch and Wards’ in Govt schools; upgradation of PHCs at Rohama, KotBalwal, Achabal
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 11:
The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Friday accorded sanction to the reduction in Stamp Duty and nil Stamp Duty in case the property is registered in name of the female member of the family.
The Cabinet approved levying of Stamp Duty @ 5% in the Urban areas and @ 3% in the rural areas, if property is registered in the name of male member of the family, levying of Stamp Duty@ 0%, if the property in both urban as well as rural areas is registered in the name of female member of the family.
Mehbooba tweeted that this decision would encourage families to register their properties in the name of women.
"Pleased to announce that we have abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females. This incentive will encourage families to register their properties in the name of their sisters, daughters, wives & mothers,” Mehbooba tweeted.
"Women, as of now own bare minimum immovable assets even after contributing the maximum to our society," she said in another tweet.
The cabinet also accorded sanction to notification of the Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) and its implementation in respect of members of the General Executive Cadre of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service (JKPS).
As per the scheme, a junior scale JKPS Officer in the pay band of Rs 9300-34800 with GP of Rs 4800 with 10 years in the Junior Scale of KPS will be eligible for placement in the Time Scale (non-functional) of Rs 15600-39100 with GP of Rs 6600 (pre-revised), after assessment by the Selection Committee. A Time Scale JKPS officer with 4 years service in the Time Scale will be eligible for placement in the Selection grade-II (non-functional) of Rs 15600-39100 with Grade pay of Rs 7600/ (pre-revised) after assessment by the Selection Committee. A Time Scale JKPS Officer with 08 years of service in Time Scale may be considered for placement in the Selection Grade-I (non-functional) of Rs 37400-67000 with GP of 8700 (pre-revised) after assessment by the Selection Committee.
The scheme shall be operative w.e.f 1st January, 2018.
The Cabinet also accorded sanction to the implementation of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme in respect of the Gazetted Service of Engineering Departments.
The scheme will ensure a minimum of 3 Time Bound promotions in a span of 20 years for the members of J&K Engineering (Gazetted) Services.
The Cabinet authorised the Finance Department to notify the Scheme and issue necessary orders in this regard.
It also accorded sanction to the engagement of ten thousand (10,000) Watch and Ward Staff each in the current financial year and next financial year by the School Education Department.
The engagement shall be made by the School Education Department after following proper and transparent procedure through a specially constituted District Level Committee within the next 45 days.
The Cabinet also chaired accorded sanction to the up-gradation of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Rohama, Baramulla to the level of Sub-District Hospital along-with creation of 27 posts of various categories and up-gradation of PHC KotBhalwal, Jammu and PHC Achabal, Anantnag to the level of Sub-District Hospitals alongwith creation of additional 32 posts.