About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 27, 2019 | Agencies

Big mandate brings big responsibilities: Modi

‘Need to win over trust of minorities’

In his first rally after the BJP’s massive win in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday stressed the need to remain humble and said the “big mandate brings big responsibilities”.
“We have to utilise these five years to solve issues of the common citizens. These have to be five years of all-round development. We have to further enhance India’s position at the world stage,” said Modi at a rally in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
The PM is on his first visit to his home state after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections winning 349 of the 542 seats for which polls were held and garnered almost 45 per cent of the votes across the country.
The PM said he realized within the first few days of campaigning for polls that it “wasn’t the BJP or NDA who were at the forefront of his campaign, it was the people of India.”
In his address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in “fear” and “exploited” during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.
He invoked the spirit of 1857 struggle for freedom, saying all communities had then joined hands for independence and a similar movement should be started for good governance now.
“We stand for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over,” he said.
Modi also gave several directions to the MPs, including to not give media statements merely for publicity and shun the “VIP culture”.
With speculation rife over who will join his Council of Ministers, Modi said he was yet to go through details of all the NDA MPs and asked them to not trust media reports in this regard, adding they are aimed at creating confusion and often put out with “bad intentions”.
Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to a rousing welcome where he will be felicitated for his comprehensive and huge win in the parliamentary polls.
After garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport, Modi drove to the city in a car with BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him.
The BJP, repeating its 2014 feat, won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
Modi will take oath for his second term as Prime Minister at 7 pm on Thursday.
President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed him as PM on Saturday.

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

May 26 | Agencies
Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

May 26 | Agencies
Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Iraq warns of

Iraq warns of 'danger of war' as Iranian FM visits

May 26 | Agencies
Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

May 26 | RK Web News
Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

May 26 | Agencies
Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Normalcy returns in Kashmir

Normalcy returns in Kashmir

May 26 | PTI
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 27, 2019 | Agencies

Big mandate brings big responsibilities: Modi

‘Need to win over trust of minorities’

              

In his first rally after the BJP’s massive win in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday stressed the need to remain humble and said the “big mandate brings big responsibilities”.
“We have to utilise these five years to solve issues of the common citizens. These have to be five years of all-round development. We have to further enhance India’s position at the world stage,” said Modi at a rally in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
The PM is on his first visit to his home state after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections winning 349 of the 542 seats for which polls were held and garnered almost 45 per cent of the votes across the country.
The PM said he realized within the first few days of campaigning for polls that it “wasn’t the BJP or NDA who were at the forefront of his campaign, it was the people of India.”
In his address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in “fear” and “exploited” during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.
He invoked the spirit of 1857 struggle for freedom, saying all communities had then joined hands for independence and a similar movement should be started for good governance now.
“We stand for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over,” he said.
Modi also gave several directions to the MPs, including to not give media statements merely for publicity and shun the “VIP culture”.
With speculation rife over who will join his Council of Ministers, Modi said he was yet to go through details of all the NDA MPs and asked them to not trust media reports in this regard, adding they are aimed at creating confusion and often put out with “bad intentions”.
Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to a rousing welcome where he will be felicitated for his comprehensive and huge win in the parliamentary polls.
After garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport, Modi drove to the city in a car with BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him.
The BJP, repeating its 2014 feat, won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
Modi will take oath for his second term as Prime Minister at 7 pm on Thursday.
President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed him as PM on Saturday.

 

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;