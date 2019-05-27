Big mandate brings big responsibilities: Modi

May 27, 2019 | Agencies

‘Need to win over trust of minorities’

In his first rally after the BJP’s massive win in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday stressed the need to remain humble and said the “big mandate brings big responsibilities”.

“We have to utilise these five years to solve issues of the common citizens. These have to be five years of all-round development. We have to further enhance India’s position at the world stage,” said Modi at a rally in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The PM is on his first visit to his home state after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections winning 349 of the 542 seats for which polls were held and garnered almost 45 per cent of the votes across the country.

The PM said he realized within the first few days of campaigning for polls that it “wasn’t the BJP or NDA who were at the forefront of his campaign, it was the people of India.”

In his address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in “fear” and “exploited” during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.

He invoked the spirit of 1857 struggle for freedom, saying all communities had then joined hands for independence and a similar movement should be started for good governance now.

“We stand for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over,” he said.

Modi also gave several directions to the MPs, including to not give media statements merely for publicity and shun the “VIP culture”.

With speculation rife over who will join his Council of Ministers, Modi said he was yet to go through details of all the NDA MPs and asked them to not trust media reports in this regard, adding they are aimed at creating confusion and often put out with “bad intentions”.

Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to a rousing welcome where he will be felicitated for his comprehensive and huge win in the parliamentary polls.

After garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport, Modi drove to the city in a car with BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him.

The BJP, repeating its 2014 feat, won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Modi will take oath for his second term as Prime Minister at 7 pm on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed him as PM on Saturday.