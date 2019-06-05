Big FM hosts Iftaar party for downtrodden children

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Big FM Srinagar on Tuesday organised an Iftaar party for underprivileged children at Hotel Sarovour Portico in Srinagar.

In the holy month Ramdhan, the 92.7 Big FM Srinagar aired shows about the significance of the holy month.

The programmes also deliberated upon social issues like dowry, domestic violence, rights of parents and teachers, and also the importance of Kashmiri culture.

Celebrating the true spirit of Ramzan, the 92.7 BIG FM, Srinagar, one of the largest radio networks in India, organised big Iftiyari for underprivileged children on the last day of the holy month.

The kids were from Aash, an NGO looking after them.

The Iftiyar party was also attended by Advisor to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, historian and poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Former DIG Israr Khan, former IGP and Peoples Conference leader Raja Aijaz Khan, and RTI activist Raja Muzafar.

On the occasion, several speakers threw light on the significance of Ramdhan and how to help the downtrodden populace of our society.

The speakers said Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, improvement and increased devotion and worship.

“Ramadhan is an important festivities of Srinagar. We wanted to make it big by celebrating it with kids and our key clients,” big 92.7 Big FM spokesperson said.