About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bid to smuggle 200 Kgs of Polythene foiled at Lakhanpur

 Continuing with their drive against smugglers, the sleuths of Excise department foiled an attempt of smuggling of Polythene into the State from minor Toll Post Kharkhara More/Peer Baba. During a naka at minor Toll Post Kharkhara Morh/ Peer Baba, an Indigo Car bearing registration No.PB10CB-8275 was intercepted and brought to Lakhanpur.
As per an official, during the checking, 200 Kgs of Polythene was found in the car. The accused alongwith the vehicle and seized Polythene has been handed over to the Range Officer, Anti-Polythene Check Post, Lakhanpur, for further appropriate action under rules.
The whole operation was supervised by Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ashish Kumar Gupta and carried out by Officers and officials of Toll Post Lakhanpur, Aamir Ayaiz Rather, Rohit Sharma, Ishtyaq Ahmad, Sanjeev Khajuria, Milan Gupta, Harmeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Mohammad Younis and Naveen Sharma.
Excise Commissioner, M Raju has conveyed his appreciation to the team at Toll Post Lakhanpur and all other minor Toll Posts and has enjoined them to carry on their special drive to thwart the nefarious designs of smugglers in future also, the official added.

 

 

 

Latest News

Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Jul 14 | Agencies
Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Jul 14 | Shafat Hussain
Intl arbitration court imposes USD 5.97 bn penalty on Pak

Intl arbitration court imposes USD 5.97 bn penalty on Pak

Jul 14 | PTI
12 booked for assaulting Imam, forcing

12 booked for assaulting Imam, forcing' him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Jul 14 | PTI
Pak, India agree on

Pak, India agree on '80 per cent and beyond' on Kartarpur draft agreem ...

Jul 14 | PTI
Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Jul 14 | PTI/AFP
Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

Jul 14 | PTI

'Cong free bharat' is just an excuse for disempowering other political ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: P ...

Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: P ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes 'controversial' members from Sikh comm ...

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignatio ...

Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignatio ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Life returns to normal in Srinagar

Life returns to normal in Srinagar's downtown area

Jul 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Jul 14 | RK Web News
Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed fifth advisor to Govern ...

Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed fifth advisor to Govern ...

Jul 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

Jul 14 | PTI/AP
Train service resumes in Kashmir

Train service resumes in Kashmir

Jul 14 | Agencies
India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

Jul 14 | Agencies
Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bid to smuggle 200 Kgs of Polythene foiled at Lakhanpur

              

 Continuing with their drive against smugglers, the sleuths of Excise department foiled an attempt of smuggling of Polythene into the State from minor Toll Post Kharkhara More/Peer Baba. During a naka at minor Toll Post Kharkhara Morh/ Peer Baba, an Indigo Car bearing registration No.PB10CB-8275 was intercepted and brought to Lakhanpur.
As per an official, during the checking, 200 Kgs of Polythene was found in the car. The accused alongwith the vehicle and seized Polythene has been handed over to the Range Officer, Anti-Polythene Check Post, Lakhanpur, for further appropriate action under rules.
The whole operation was supervised by Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ashish Kumar Gupta and carried out by Officers and officials of Toll Post Lakhanpur, Aamir Ayaiz Rather, Rohit Sharma, Ishtyaq Ahmad, Sanjeev Khajuria, Milan Gupta, Harmeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Mohammad Younis and Naveen Sharma.
Excise Commissioner, M Raju has conveyed his appreciation to the team at Toll Post Lakhanpur and all other minor Toll Posts and has enjoined them to carry on their special drive to thwart the nefarious designs of smugglers in future also, the official added.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;