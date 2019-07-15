Bid to smuggle 200 Kgs of Polythene foiled at Lakhanpur

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing with their drive against smugglers, the sleuths of Excise department foiled an attempt of smuggling of Polythene into the State from minor Toll Post Kharkhara More/Peer Baba. During a naka at minor Toll Post Kharkhara Morh/ Peer Baba, an Indigo Car bearing registration No.PB10CB-8275 was intercepted and brought to Lakhanpur.

As per an official, during the checking, 200 Kgs of Polythene was found in the car. The accused alongwith the vehicle and seized Polythene has been handed over to the Range Officer, Anti-Polythene Check Post, Lakhanpur, for further appropriate action under rules.

The whole operation was supervised by Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ashish Kumar Gupta and carried out by Officers and officials of Toll Post Lakhanpur, Aamir Ayaiz Rather, Rohit Sharma, Ishtyaq Ahmad, Sanjeev Khajuria, Milan Gupta, Harmeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Mohammad Younis and Naveen Sharma.

Excise Commissioner, M Raju has conveyed his appreciation to the team at Toll Post Lakhanpur and all other minor Toll Posts and has enjoined them to carry on their special drive to thwart the nefarious designs of smugglers in future also, the official added.