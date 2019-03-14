Bicyclothon under Poshan Abhiyaan held at Reasi

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A bicyclothon was organised by department of ICDS in Reasi.

As per an official, the bicyclothon was organised to spread awareness about health, hygiene, sanitation and optimal feeding of new born babies.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Sharma flagged off the rally from district headquarters.

A large number of local women and Aangandwadi workers and helpers participated in the event.

Various BDOs, tehsildars, ARTO and officials from health department also took part in the bicyclothon. The rally, raising slogans of Kuposhan Mukt Bharat, passed through Reasi town and spread awareness.

ADC Reasi appreciated the efforts of ICDS Reasi and urged that main focus be put towards behavioural change to eradicate malnourishment among children.

CDPO Anjum Ganai, while speaking to the women, said that malnourished children cannot build a strong nation. She further appealed everybody to remember four golden rules to eradicate malnutrition- proper diet to pregnant women, feeding breast milk within one hour of child birth, feeding nothing but mother’s milk to baby for the first 6 months and additional nutritious diet to babies older than 6 months of age.