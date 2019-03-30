Biathlon Championship held in Gulmarg

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Winter Biathlon Championship 2019 was held under the aegis of Biathlon Association of India, organised by HAWS, Gulmarg Supported by Biathlon Association of J&K and IIS&M Gulmarg.

The Championship was conducted during March 23, 2019 to March 25, 2019.

Nine teams from various States/units participated in the Championship.

Army, HAWS J&k, Red & Blue, ITBP, Red & blue, JIM, IIS&M, two women teams from ITBP and J&K participated in the said Nationals. Various events i:e

Army bagged over all team championship trophy for their best performance.