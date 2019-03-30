Biathlon Championship held in Gulmarg

National Winter Biathlon Championship 2019 was held under the aegis of Biathlon Association of India, organised by HAWS, Gulmarg Supported by Biathlon Association of J&K and IIS&M Gulmarg.
The Championship was conducted during March 23, 2019 to March 25, 2019.
Nine teams from various States/units participated in the Championship.
Army, HAWS J&k, Red & Blue, ITBP, Red & blue, JIM, IIS&M, two women teams from ITBP and J&K participated in the said Nationals. Various events i:e
Army bagged over all team championship trophy for their best performance.
National Winter Biathlon Championship 2019 was held under the aegis of Biathlon Association of India, organised by HAWS, Gulmarg Supported by Biathlon Association of J&K and IIS&M Gulmarg.
The Championship was conducted during March 23, 2019 to March 25, 2019.
Nine teams from various States/units participated in the Championship.
Army, HAWS J&k, Red & Blue, ITBP, Red & blue, JIM, IIS&M, two women teams from ITBP and J&K participated in the said Nationals. Various events i:e
Army bagged over all team championship trophy for their best performance.