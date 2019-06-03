Bhat urges Wakf to highlight issues of common concern on Eid prayers

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former vice-chairman of Muslim Wakf Board Nizamuddin Bhat has urged the Board to facilitate Eid Congregations in Jammu and Kashmir with an objective to highlight issues of common concern and forging unity.

Bhat who is sitting member of the Board made a plea in a statement Sunday that Wakf is a premier institution which has a widespread base, enough resource and influence to instill harmony among the Muslim community.

He said that Wakf objectives have not been in a clash with any other religious and social institutions. "The institution reflects acknowledged traditions of Kashmir's social ethos, besides the community identity and can play a vital role in addressing various evils dogging our society and polity."

Bhat said it is unfortunate that Kashmir ethos has come under stress and emerging trends of segregation in society pose a threat.

He said if the Board fails to take note of this and doesn’t rise to the occasion the Wakf institution will fall in sheen and prowess and will also lose its resource base.

Bhat said it is not the assets that can sustain such an institution. "It is the community goodwill which makes the institution resourceful and strong. Goodwill, which has been diminishing may further erode if the society suffers divisions and Wakf cannot escape responsibility." Bhat said Eid offers an opportunity to rise above the department culture.

Bhat said there is enough precedent of good work done by Wakf which could be emulated and hoped that innovative things will happen to raise the stock of the institution.

