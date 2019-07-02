Bhat urges regional parties to save special status of JK

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior PDP leader and former VC Wakf Board, Nizamuddin Bhat has exhorted upon all political parties standing for constitutional guarantees and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir to make a component cause against any attempt to dilute this.

Addressing a gathering of workers at Bandipora, he said that people of the state are feeling pitted against attempts from union government to do away with special provisions like 370 and 35-A.

“Similarly there are apprehensions of cultural onslaught because of a discourse at National level being patronised by political parties like RSS and Bajrang Dal.”

Bhat said ever since communal outfits have become emboldened, Muslim majority state feels threat of regional and communal discord.

He said there is widespread feeling that such elements are working at divisive political and inimical social agenda which can undermine state's historical status as an outstanding state of a distinct identity.

Bhat said almost all regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir contribute to apprehensions and even accuse each other of having strengthened forces hostile to state's specific guarantees and its unique character as well as social fabric.

He said these groups commit to safeguard the status and vow to take a fight in the event of threats becoming a reality.

Bhat said it is unfortunate that despite such claims these parties have failed to make a common cause and do not come down to a common agenda.

He said it is common understanding that without harmony in thinking and approach, attempts of hostile forces cannot be pre-empted.

Bhat said in absence of any like-minded parties and individuals, regional parties may face electoral defeat also which can bring constitutional disaster in the name of public mandate.

