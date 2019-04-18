About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bhat denounces arrests, crackdown against youth

Senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat Wednesday said that while the youth are indiscriminately being suspected and harassed, residents of hilly belts are denied basic facilities to live.
Pointing towards arrests and crackdown from police and security agencies, Bhat said hundreds of youth are every day summoned and detained in every nook and corner of the Valley and are dubbed as miscreants and stone-pelters.
He said that there is no end to this even in areas where the election is over. "This kind of policy is not only alienating youth but the faith of every parent in the system is eroded. The atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity is further deepening."
Bhat said similarly rural population is feeling anguished over constant denial of audience for day to day problems and basic needs.
He said harsh and long winter had brought woes for loss of power, health facilities, connectivity, communication, and drinking water. "Now the administrative apathy and unconcern for redressal are creating an impression of deliberate neglect out of design to force people to submission."
Bhat expressed dismay over disjointed voices on issues of common concern. "If society stands segregated like it is now, atrocious policies perpetrated on youth and poor will find no resistance."
He said it is unfortunate that political parties of substance are yet not sensing the amount of damage being caused by disharmony to both society and polity.

Latest News

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

Apr 17 | Agencies
Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiris having a

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Apr 17 | Agencies
Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Apr 17 | Agencies
At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

Apr 17 | Agencies
BJP won

BJP won't allow two prime ministers in India: Shah

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Apr 17 | Agencies
KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient

CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient's death during highway ban

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bhat denounces arrests, crackdown against youth

              

Senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat Wednesday said that while the youth are indiscriminately being suspected and harassed, residents of hilly belts are denied basic facilities to live.
Pointing towards arrests and crackdown from police and security agencies, Bhat said hundreds of youth are every day summoned and detained in every nook and corner of the Valley and are dubbed as miscreants and stone-pelters.
He said that there is no end to this even in areas where the election is over. "This kind of policy is not only alienating youth but the faith of every parent in the system is eroded. The atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity is further deepening."
Bhat said similarly rural population is feeling anguished over constant denial of audience for day to day problems and basic needs.
He said harsh and long winter had brought woes for loss of power, health facilities, connectivity, communication, and drinking water. "Now the administrative apathy and unconcern for redressal are creating an impression of deliberate neglect out of design to force people to submission."
Bhat expressed dismay over disjointed voices on issues of common concern. "If society stands segregated like it is now, atrocious policies perpetrated on youth and poor will find no resistance."
He said it is unfortunate that political parties of substance are yet not sensing the amount of damage being caused by disharmony to both society and polity.

News From Rising Kashmir

;