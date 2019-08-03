Bhat assumes charge as DC Kulgam

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Showkat Aijaz Bhat Friday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Kulgam. The incumbent DC was received by all officers of the district administration and will serve the second term as Deputy Commissioner for the district, an official handout said.

A simple but attractive function was also organized by district during which an outgoing DDC, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani was accorded a warm send-off.

Present on the occasion were SSP Kulgam, ADDC, ADC, ACR, ACD and all district officers and officers from the police department were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing DC extended his gratitude and appreciated the officers for extending full support to him to get success in all the administrative and other related matters.

