Bhat assumes charge as ADC Handwara

Kupwara, August 28:
Gulzar Ahmad Bhat today assumed the charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara.
After assuming the charge, the ADC convened a meeting of officers of various departments to take stock of the functioning of the administration.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADC urged the officers to work with more dedication for overall development of far flung Handwara sub-division. He said that improvement of roads, besides electricity, drinking water, education, and healthcare facilities would be the priority of administration, for which he directed officers to be proactive and gear up their men and machinery so that people don’t face any difficulty.
The ADC inspected the office of Tehsildar Handwara and other sections during which he inquired about various issues and suggested measures to streamline and improve the office functioning.
Earlier, Tehsildar Handwara and the officers of other departments accorded warm welcome to the ADC.