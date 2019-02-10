Bhat, Afzal hallmarks of Kashmir movement: LeT

Srinagar:
Mahmood Shah, Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu Kashmir on Saturday paid their immense tributes to Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru on their anniversaries.
In a statement issued here, LeT spokesperson said the “Bhat and Guru are hallmark of the indigenous freedom struggle.”
The spokesperson said that “this journey will end only when it has achieved its goal of freedom. Both of them dared to be hanged instead of submitting before Indian occupation. Their utmost goal was nothing but to end the illegal Indian occupation and attain freedom and it is the very goal which freedom fighters bear today.” Shah appealed international human rights organizations to play their due proactive and responsible role in submitting the dead bodies of Tihar Jail martyrs to their families. “It is a fundamental human right of any person to have the dead body of their relatives to be turned over to them. India is committing worst human rights violations which must be stopped,” he said.