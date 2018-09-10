Bharat Bandh: Congress workers protest in Srinagar

Rabiya BashirSrinagar
Following the Bharat Bandh call, the state unit of Congress party on Monday staged a demonstration against the unprecedented increase in fuel prices.
Shouting slogans and displaying placards, they took out a rally from the party office at MA road and demanded the slash in the increasing fuel prices.
JKPCC president GA Mir said the Modi Government has failed to control the prices of petrol and diesel.
" The petrol and diesel prices have touched the sky and have gone all time high in the the country.
Inflation has increased and badly affected the people. Poor people are suffering badly, " he said.
Mir also asked how fuel can be so expensive in the country when petroleum products are being exported at low prices to other countries. " Since 2014, the BJP government is selling crude oil at lower rates in the international markets. "
He said Modi government including the state governments are collecting the excise duty which is 100 percent more than the original rate of the fuel."
"The government is stubbornly refusing to cut the high excise duty, which is adding to the crushing burden on consumers."
Mir said the steep rise in the fuel price has affected the poor people and the BJP government should bring down the prices soon, otherwise the whole nation will remind him about his fake promises which he had made in 2014.