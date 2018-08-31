About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bhang cultivation over 40 kanals of land destroyed

Published at August 31, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

SHOPAIN, AUGUST 30:

 Special excise team along with SDPO Zainapora and Tehsildar Zainapora Thursday destroyed bhang cultivation over 40 kanals of land in Melhura Shopian in a drive against illegal narcotics cultivation.
The team has been constituted on the directions of Excise Commissioner J&K, M Raju to eradicate Bhang cultivation in Kashmir Division and check its cultivation, trafficking of narcotic-related substances and to get rid of the menace at its initial stage.
The team works under close supervision of Deputy Commissioner Excise (Executive) Kashmir Mohammad Farooq Dar. The excise teams have been directed to take tough measures against the Bhang cultivators.
The Revenue authorities have been asked to help in the identification of bhang cultivators so that effective measures to stop its production are taken and persons involved are booked under appropriate provisions of law.
Further, they have been directed to keep a close vigil on illicit trade of liquor, illicit trafficking and smuggling of Poppy/Bhang outside the Valley.

