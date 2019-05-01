Bhan urge Governor to order CoI into ‘crimes’ against KPs

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Policy and Strategy Group head and noted lawyer Ashok Bhan has urged Governor Satpal Malik to order a Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired supreme court judge to be assisted by the Director General of Police (DGP), Director IB, Director CBI and DG NIA to probe the “heinous crimes of murders, loot, rapes, forcible land and properties grabbing of KPs and grabbing of Hindu religious endowments properties across Kashmir”.

In an open letter to the Governor, Bhan said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) way back in 1995 in its full commission judgment headed by Justice Venkatchallia, a jurist and former Chief Justice of India, held the “systematic and planned ethnic cleansing inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits by militants that forced them to exit their homeland as acts akin to genocide”.

He said on the recommendation of the State administration, the MHA while banning the separatist outfits had described “ethnic cleansing” and “purging” of Kashmiri Pandits as the principle ground to seal and ban the separatists and militant outfits operating in Kashmir.

“The admission by the State administration and MHA through the Union Home Secretary in public domain, media, social media and otherwise makes it obligatory for you to accede to the probe demand of KPs. The exiled Kashmiri Pandits beseech you to appoint a high-level commission of inquiry. Kashmir Pandits have a very strong ground for this persistent demand,” Bhan said. “There are very strong grounds legally and otherwise to set up a Commission of Inquiry.”

He said this genuine demand of time-bound probe was the least the Governor could order instantly.

“Otherwise it will get blunted by political civil governments for their political proximity to all and sundry including the perpetrators of ethnic cleansing,” Bhan said. “The subject of Jammu Kashmir has become enveloped in a dense opacity with layer upon layer of distortions of history, self-serving myths and competing political interests. Peeling off these layers by revisiting history, without prejudice on the real issues involved can only help in our search for a brighter tomorrow for Jammu Kashmir.”