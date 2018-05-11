Bhalla assails Govt for ‘failing on all fronts’

‘Jammu discriminated; situation in Valley fast deteriorating’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Thursday accused that BJP-PDP coalition for “failing on all fronts” during its tenure.
According to a statement, Bhalla while interacting with people in Gandhi Nagar said: “So far in their tenure, the BJP- DP coalition has only added to the woes of common man, BJP in particular in Jammu region as BJP is involved in every anti-Jammu decisions.”
He termed PDP BJP government a “rudderless ship” and asked them to introspect “as situation in the valley is fast deteriorating with every passing day”.
“The current regime in its lust to remain in power has compromised with everything from providing a sense of security to ensuring basic necessities to people. The state bureaucracy too is in a state of disarray and dismay owing to mishandling and unprecedented impropriety by the PDP-BJP government. Juniors are being promoted over seniors, and key departments are being run in an ad-hoc and chaotic manner.”
“The result is a complete failure on the governance front in addition to a failure on the political front. There is no sign of development. The only sign of the government is these ribbon-cutting photo opportunities of the Chief Minister inaugurating projects of the previous government in the state,” Bhalla claimed.
He alleged that the Government was “playing with fire and will be responsible for further widening the already unprecedented chasm between the two regions”.
“BJP acts as dummy coalition partner in the government as discrimination with Jammu province is being done at all ground either in recruitment, allotment of funds, development in tourist sector or overall development process," he added.
He said that border residents were facing the “wrath of heavy Pak shelling and firing who were persistently denied plots measuring 5 Marlas at safer zones”.
Bhalla accused the government of "undoing" the work done by the previous UPA government and said this had led to "emboldening of separatists and militants" in the valley. "Separatists, militants and Pakistan didn't have any role and were put into sidelines of Kashmir but after the last elections in the state, the BJP-PDP coalition, undid all the work that we did," he alleged.
"In 10 years of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) rule there was relative peace in Jammu and Kashmir and our mantra was development. There was a fillip in tourism, job creations, education etc, which led people of Jammu and Kashmir to have faith in the mainstream of the country," Bhalla said.
Taking a dig at the central government, he said, "We saw how in this present dispensation things have become worse in Kashmir and stone pelting is back in large scale.Flags of Pakistan and ISIS are being waived in Kashmir, we see separatists, militants and Pakistan stamps in the state while present dispensation could only manage to clamp curfew," the Congress leader added.”
“Congress had a clear plan for Kashmir -- bring young people into the mainstream, generate employment and isolate Pakistan diplomatically - that had ended violence and helped India. We broke the backbone of terrorism into three to four pieces and brought peace. We confined Pakistan, tied their hands and almost packed them," the Congress leader said. He attacked the BJP, accusing it of betrayal, vitiating the atmosphere and pushing Jammu region into development inertia,” he claimed.