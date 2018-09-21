Bhagwat’s remarks on Article 35-A, 370 misleading: Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Calling RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement about Article 370 and 35-A as unrealistic, MLA Langate, Engineer Abdul Rasheed has challenged RSS leadership to discuss on merits, not only the special status granted to J&K but the sanctity, validity, and credibility of the instrument of accession between New Delhi and J&K.
The spokesman in a statement said that on one hand RSS invites its political opponents and people with divergent views and religions for open discussions and debates, which should be welcomed, but on the other feels often scared and frightened to discuss seventy year-long dispute with the people of J&K, whom RSS and its associates have been trying to silence through the barrel of the gun and draconian laws.
Rasheed said that Bhagwat needs to understand that the real Hindu Guru’s and spiritual Avatars like Ram Ji never imposed their opinion on anyone and had never compromised on accepting the truth, even if it would harm their interests, and rather talking about special status should support UN resolutions on Kashmir, he must side himself with the truth.
Rasheed revealed that he would be sending an invitation to Bhagwat for a debate at a place and timing of his choice to discuss the truth and myth about Kashmir dispute. Rasheed welcomed NC and PDP’s criticism over Congress’s decision to participate in the municipal polls. He said, “it looks laughable when State PCC chief claims that his party would restore and protect the autonomy but forgetting the Himalayan fact that it was none other than Congress which bulldozed the special status, disgraced all Kashmiri politicians and hanged Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru.
“If Congress sincerely believes in protecting and restoring the special status of J&K it must begin with offering an unconditional apology for eroding and bulldozing the special status of state since 1953,” the spokesman quoted Rasheed as saying.
Rasheed also condemned central Government for issuing ordinance banning triple talaq and said that the move has yet again exposed the main Indian political parties, how they disgrace Muslim community, infiltrate in their religious affairs and try to use religion of Muslims one way or the other for their petty vote bank politics.