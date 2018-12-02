Bhagat’s SC move creates cracks in BJP: Mir

Srinagar:
Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA, Gagan Bhagat approached Supreme Court to challenge dissolution of State Legislative Assembly, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday said that “BJP was getting divided in the State.”
Talking to local newsgathering agency Kashmir News Service (KNS), Mir said, Gagan Bhagat who has moved to SC to challenge the dissolution of State Legislative Assembly is not alone but has a support of chunk of BJP leaders who also support him over challenging the dissolution of assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
“The BJP is dividing in the State following the dissolution of State Legislative assembly,” he said, adding that there was rift in the BJP several times and now the party is dividing, which will be visible on the ground in future.
“The party has always taken wrong decisions and despite getting a good mandate of people in the previous assembly elections in Jammu, BJP has failed to come up to the expectations of people,” he said, adding that even All India president of the party has also claimed that they couldn’t do anything for the Jammuties.
Asked whether PDP, NC and congress join hands again if the assembly will be revived, the state congress chief said that there was no decision over reviving the assembly again in the Valley and the party (Congress) is presently gearing up for the next assembly elections.
Reacting to the talks offer made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and statements of Army chief Bipin Rawat, Mir said that the statements that are coming to fore are good signs.
“I believe these statements are good signs as it seems that somewhere engagements is seen and these statements should not be looked through negativism,” he said, adding that the both the countries should constitute task forces to implement such statements on ground so that the things would move in workable directions.