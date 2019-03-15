Bhagat reviews working of EPFO Kashmir

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner/Secretary Labour and Employment Department Saurabh Bhagat took a review meeting of J&K, EPFO Kashmir here on Thursday.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Addl. Provident Fund Commissioner, Kashmir, Chief Accounts Officer Divisional Office, all the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners and Provident Fund Inspectors of all Districts.

According to the spokesperson Bhagat reviewed the working of the online portal and issued cheques and registration certificates on spot to the subscribers and unit holders. He expressed his satisfaction over the online working of the organization in Kashmir Division. He also inquired from the Provident Fund Inspectors about the implementation of the Provident Fund Act in the Hotel Industry, other Industrial units and Educational Institutions in Kashmir Division. After reviewing the performance of the offices and after hearing to the problems faced by the concerned staff, Bhagat assured that promotion avenues shall be created in the organization by creating posts as per requirement and Departmental Promotion Committees shall be constituted at Divisional level.

Commissioner/Secretary congratulated the Additional Provident Fund Commissioner Kashmir for completing digitization of 95% records of Provident Fund in a record time of 6 months and this has made the Organization IT and e-governance friendly.

He directed Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kashmir and Assistant Labour Commissioners, to ensure that the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board shall provide the statutory benefits to the workers in a time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, the department would confer Certificate of excellence to the officers/officials showing excellent performance and the events for awarding such Certificates shall be conducted every year by the Organization at Divisional level.





