Bhagat involved in sex scandal, suspended from party: BJP

Rising Kashmir News
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that the party’s dissident leader and ex-MLA Gagan Bhagat is already suspended on charges of involvement in an alleged “sex scandal” and has no right to challenge the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Earlier, Gagan Bhagat had moved to Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly by Governor.
A petition titled Gagan Bhagat Ex-MLA Jammu and Kashmir assembly v/s Union of India through secretary, ministry of home affairs, Government of India and state of Jammu and Kashmir through Governor and chief secretary was filed by Gagan Bhagat in the Supreme Court.
Talking to a local news gathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), BJP General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul said, “Gagan Bhagat is involved in a sex scandal and has no right to challenge the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly.”
“I called him and told him that I (Koul) would have appreciated him (Gagan) in case he would have moved to SC regarding his suspension in the party six months ago as he was involved in sex scandal with 20 year-old- girl,” he said, adding that he has taken this decision to be in the good books of some people.
He said that Gagan is suspended from the party.”He is not affiliated with the party anymore. The move he has taken is Gagan’s own decision,” he said.
In reply to a question on support to Gagan Bhagat by another ex-MLA Deena Nath Bhagat, Ashok Koul said, “It is expected of him as he is not a balanced party worker.”
Earlier, Deena Nath Bhagat had come out in open support of Gagan Bhagat on challenging the dissolution of J&K assembly in Supreme Court of India.
Deena Nath who was representing Chennani constituency in Jammu region had told KNS that floor test should be conducted before inviting anyone for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.