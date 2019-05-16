Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

May 16, 2019 | Agencies

Four people have been detained in connection with killing of a civilian in Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district while the District Administration on Thursday also imposed curfew and Army was called in after law and order problem broke out.

"Police have detained four persons in connection with the killing", ADC Bhaderwah Ravi Kumar Bharthi said.

He said that the situation at present is peaceful and the curfew remains imposed.