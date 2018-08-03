Bhaderwah gets modern Abattoir

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A modern abattoir was on Thursday inaugurated at Bhaderwah becoming one of the few major towns in the State to have a Modern slaughterhouse.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner, Simrandeep Singh, dedicated the modern slaughterhouse to the public in presence of government functionaries, municipal committee officials and civil society members.
The Slaughterhouse with all modern facilities has been completed at a cost of Rs 2 crore under the Special Task Force funding. The project was started in 2013 but was delayed due to funding constraints, the official said.
During his tour to Bhaderwah late last month, the DDC had asked the Municipal committee to put the vital civic asset to use as the project was ready for past couple of months, added the official.