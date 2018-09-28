BGSBU students conclude heritage tour

Rising Kashmir News
A group of nine students of Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, BGSB University lead by Dr. Danish Iqbal Raina and Tazeem Akhter, Assistant Professors, School of Management Studies completed 1st phase of heritage tour.
A university handout said the tour provided an enriching experience to the students to realize the huge potential of heritage Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
During the tour, the team visited various heritage sites along Mughal Road, old town Srinagar, and Leh. The tour has been arranged in such a way to give students an exposure of the rich cultural heritage of the state.
Cultural heritage of the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been a big attraction for the foreign and local tourists coming to the J&K.
During the tour the team spent 5 days in Leh to study the opportunities and challenges faced by tourism industry in Leh. During their stay the team visited various heritages sites offering huge potential to the tourism industry of Leh including centuries old monasteries, forts and other historical structures. During the tour the team also interacted with Tourists, local entrepreneurs involved with Tourism industry, NGOs working for the conservation of cultural heritage and Govt. officials.In the second phase of the heritage tour the team intends to visit the other parts of the state to get a firsthand experience of the rich and unique cultural heritage of the state.