BGSBU signed MoU with China Agricultural University, Beijing

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a significant development, BGSBU signed MoU with China Agricultural University. This MoU has been signed between the laboratories of Dr. Sajad H. Parey, Assistant Professor Deptt of Zoology and Prof. Xin Zhou of Department of Plant Protection, China Agricultural University Beijing. On this occasion, Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor of the University said that BGSBU is committed to forge ties with the national and international universities for developing quality manpower and research collaborations.

Prof. Musarrat said that this MOU seeks to establish a formal partnership to further the mutual interests and to develop cooperation between the two institutions in accordance with the mission and objectives .The MoU covers a wide range of collaborative research and academic works in which the students of both the laboratories can visit each others university for research, workshop, seminar and training purposes. In addition both the Professors and their students can publish collaborative research works with one another.