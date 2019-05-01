BGSBU organizes two day workshop on responsible tourism in Himalayas

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, School of Management Studies, BGSB University Rajouri organized a two-day national workshop on the the theme of ‘Practicing Responsible Tourism’.

A statement from the varsity said the workshop was supported by World Wide Fund for nature – India and Department of Wildlife Protection, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir. The workshop was aimed at bringing together different stakeholders of the tourism sector to create awareness and train them on aspects of sustainable tourism Including natural resource management, biodiversity conservation and best practices in tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the BGBSU Prof Javed Musarrat said that BGSB is an apt location for deliberations on eco-tourism. He emphasized the role of practicing Green washing in protecting eco-tourism. He explained that as decomposition of plastic is not easy, it’s rapid accumulation especially that of layered plastic, must be a serious concern for all of us. Prof. Musaraat said that BGSBU has adopted a resolution of clean campus, Green campus. He said that the University is committed to work for the conservation of the biodiversity of the Himalayas. On the occasion chief guest Talet Parvez Rohella, Secretary Higher Education spoke about the sanctity of the places across the Himalayan region and argued that it is a treasure for the people of J&K.

Talat informed that there is a variety of places including glaciers, lakes, among others in a small chunk of land in the Pir Panjal region, suggesting that there is a treasure of tourism in the region. He reiterated the need for running awareness programmes among children regarding the eco-system and dependence of human survival on the natural environment. Earlier, Prof Iqbal Parwez, Dean academic affairs presented the welcome address. Prof Iqbal Parwez expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries for visiting the university campus and gracing the workshop with their presence despite being engaged in very busy schedules. He stated that BGSBU has grown rapidly over the last several years, and spoke about the recent achievements and the on-going works in the campus.

In his remarks, Prof Rehmani said that the Himalayas are central to the scenic beauty of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, preserving them is vital for the sustainable development of the state. Prof Sandeep Kulshrestha, Director IITM emphasized that there is a need for region-specific strategy for ensuring responsible tourism.