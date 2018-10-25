BGSBU organizes ‘Leadership Conclave’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 24:
School of Management Studies, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri on Wednesday held a “Leadership Conclave -2018”.
According to an BGSBU spokesman, the idea of holding the conclave was to felicitate the young and promising entrepreneurs of the State who have choose entrepreneurship as a career option.
He said that the conclave also aims at felicitating the persons from various walks of life who promote the idea of Entrepreneurship through their dedicated efforts.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Javaid Mussarat, Vice Chancellor (VC), BGSBU, expressed joy and gratitude towards the young entrepreneurs who have been emerged as success stories for their generation. . He stressed upon the persistence of efforts, dedication and a clear vision to become a successful entrepreneur.
Prof Mussarat said innovation based start ups are key to a economic revolution. He said that BGSBU has undertaken sustainable course of action to develop innovation based entrepreneurship acumen among the young men and women of the state of Jammu and Kashmir
Earlier in the day, Prof Naseem Ahmed, Dean, School Of Management Studies, while welcoming the guests, highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in the context of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the achievements of the School of Management Studies in terms of quality education , research and placements. He said That the vision of the School is to produce job generators rather job seekers.
Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri ,Registrar of the University in his address applauded the efforts of the School of Management Studies for holding such an important event. He said that entrepreneurship is the only way out to address the issues and challenges of unemployment in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Mr.Mohd Shafi Salroo ,Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Bank in his address said that entrepreneurship can bring a change in the economic landscape of the state. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Bank ltd.is serving to empower the men and women of the state by acting as a responsible financial institution . He said that the Bank will walk an extra mile to address the innovative ideas in providing financial assistance.
Prof Israr Ahmed from AMU delivered a lecture on microfinance and discussed the importance of microfinance in promoting Entrepreneurship.
During the “Event Book” written by Prof .Naseem Ahmed on financial Accounting was released by Prof .Javid Mussarat,Vice Chancellor of the University. Another Book by Prof Israr From AMU was also released on the occasion.
The spokesman said that the entrepreneurs who were awarded with Leadership Awara-2017 include Rauf Tramboo a well-known adventure tourism consultant and entrepreneur, Nasir Ali Khan,Chairman Kashmir Road safety Foundation, Moen Ahmed,founder hamiast.com, Ishan Verma, founder Nentior Technologies, Ankush Gupta,Founder ServicesMojo,Marif Massod Marif Motors,Shiraz Khan, Kashmir international sports and Arif shafi ,Greater Kashmir for Promoting cultural Tourism, the spokesman added.
