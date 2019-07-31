About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BGSBU organises two-day national seminar on Entomology

Department of Zoology, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Organised a two-day national seminar on ‘Entomology: Issues and Opportunities’.

The seminar was sponsored by the National Mission in Himalayan Studies (NMHS), Ministry Of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi and Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi.

Vice Chancellor of BGSB University, Prof Javed Musarrat presided the inaugural function.

Prof. Musarrat lauded the Department of Zoology for organising the seminar.

In his address, he emphasized upon the importance of the Entomology.

The vice Chancellor encouraged the scholars for their research works and stressed upon the conservation of fauna.

Prof. Musarrat said such events provide a great opportunity to the scholars and scientists to share their ideas and research outputs.

Vice Chancellor, IUST-Awantipora, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Prof Mushtaq discussed the importance of forensic entomology in medical sciences and explained how the insects are used to point out the accurate date of death of the carrion.

He lauded the astute leadership of Prof Musarrat for developing BGSBU as a centre of excellence in education and research.

Earlier, Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs formally welcomed chief guest and other delegates of the seminar and highlighted the ongoing research and academic activities of BGSB University. Speaking on the occasion, Registrar BGSBU Dr A A Zarri welcomed the delegates who came from different corners of the country and discussed about the role of insects in wildlife ecosystem management.

Head Department of Zoology, BGSBU, Dr A A Shah discussed the ongoing research projects within the department and highlighted the contribution of the department to wide disciplines of the Zoology.

Dean Agriculture SKUAST, Jammu, Prof D P Abrol was the guest of honor on the occasion.

While addressing the audience, Prof Abrol congratulated the Department of Zoology for organising the event.

The event was attended by 190 research scholars, scientists and many professors from different institutions of the nation.

The scholars presented their research work which was very informative and proved fruitful while dealing with the issues related to the field of Entomology to the future researchers and the common masses.

Convener of the seminar, Dr Sajad H Parey presented the vote of thanks.

 

Latest News

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Jul 30 | Agencies
Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands CBI probe into

Omar demands CBI probe into 'fake' orders circulated on social media

Jul 30 | Agencies
CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Guv admin must clear confusion over

Guv admin must clear confusion over 'govt orders': Tarigami

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Jul 30 | Noor ul Haq
Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

Jul 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BGSBU organises two-day national seminar on Entomology

              

Department of Zoology, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Organised a two-day national seminar on ‘Entomology: Issues and Opportunities’.

The seminar was sponsored by the National Mission in Himalayan Studies (NMHS), Ministry Of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi and Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi.

Vice Chancellor of BGSB University, Prof Javed Musarrat presided the inaugural function.

Prof. Musarrat lauded the Department of Zoology for organising the seminar.

In his address, he emphasized upon the importance of the Entomology.

The vice Chancellor encouraged the scholars for their research works and stressed upon the conservation of fauna.

Prof. Musarrat said such events provide a great opportunity to the scholars and scientists to share their ideas and research outputs.

Vice Chancellor, IUST-Awantipora, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Prof Mushtaq discussed the importance of forensic entomology in medical sciences and explained how the insects are used to point out the accurate date of death of the carrion.

He lauded the astute leadership of Prof Musarrat for developing BGSBU as a centre of excellence in education and research.

Earlier, Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs formally welcomed chief guest and other delegates of the seminar and highlighted the ongoing research and academic activities of BGSB University. Speaking on the occasion, Registrar BGSBU Dr A A Zarri welcomed the delegates who came from different corners of the country and discussed about the role of insects in wildlife ecosystem management.

Head Department of Zoology, BGSBU, Dr A A Shah discussed the ongoing research projects within the department and highlighted the contribution of the department to wide disciplines of the Zoology.

Dean Agriculture SKUAST, Jammu, Prof D P Abrol was the guest of honor on the occasion.

While addressing the audience, Prof Abrol congratulated the Department of Zoology for organising the event.

The event was attended by 190 research scholars, scientists and many professors from different institutions of the nation.

The scholars presented their research work which was very informative and proved fruitful while dealing with the issues related to the field of Entomology to the future researchers and the common masses.

Convener of the seminar, Dr Sajad H Parey presented the vote of thanks.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;