BGSBU organises two-day national seminar on Entomology

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Zoology, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Organised a two-day national seminar on ‘Entomology: Issues and Opportunities’.

The seminar was sponsored by the National Mission in Himalayan Studies (NMHS), Ministry Of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi and Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi.

Vice Chancellor of BGSB University, Prof Javed Musarrat presided the inaugural function.

Prof. Musarrat lauded the Department of Zoology for organising the seminar.

In his address, he emphasized upon the importance of the Entomology.

The vice Chancellor encouraged the scholars for their research works and stressed upon the conservation of fauna.

Prof. Musarrat said such events provide a great opportunity to the scholars and scientists to share their ideas and research outputs.

Vice Chancellor, IUST-Awantipora, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Prof Mushtaq discussed the importance of forensic entomology in medical sciences and explained how the insects are used to point out the accurate date of death of the carrion.

He lauded the astute leadership of Prof Musarrat for developing BGSBU as a centre of excellence in education and research.

Earlier, Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs formally welcomed chief guest and other delegates of the seminar and highlighted the ongoing research and academic activities of BGSB University. Speaking on the occasion, Registrar BGSBU Dr A A Zarri welcomed the delegates who came from different corners of the country and discussed about the role of insects in wildlife ecosystem management.

Head Department of Zoology, BGSBU, Dr A A Shah discussed the ongoing research projects within the department and highlighted the contribution of the department to wide disciplines of the Zoology.

Dean Agriculture SKUAST, Jammu, Prof D P Abrol was the guest of honor on the occasion.

While addressing the audience, Prof Abrol congratulated the Department of Zoology for organising the event.

The event was attended by 190 research scholars, scientists and many professors from different institutions of the nation.

The scholars presented their research work which was very informative and proved fruitful while dealing with the issues related to the field of Entomology to the future researchers and the common masses.

Convener of the seminar, Dr Sajad H Parey presented the vote of thanks.