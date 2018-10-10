BGSBU observe anniversaries of Kasturba, Gandhi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 09:
Department of Botany, School of Biosciences and Biotechnology, BGSBU in collaboration with The National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) organized a commemorative programme to observe the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kasturba Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi.
According to a BGSBU spokesman, the programme included a lecture on “Science and Social Welfare”.
He said that the lecture was delivered by Professor Manoj K Dhar, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu.
Professor Dhar deliberated upon the relevance of Science and Scientific discoveries to address societal issues.
He explained that Science without any social relevance cannot be accepted and should not be accepted.
Dhar explained that Gandhi had a scientific temper and that scientific temper can only solve the Global problems if pursued wisely and rationally.
He also highlighted the means of uplifting the livelihood of the masses through Scientific intervention. Professor R. N. Gohil, Secretary, NASI, Jammu Chapter briefed the significance of NASI activities in promoting Science and Technology for rural development and women empowerment.
He gave a brief history of NASI and its various initiatives to promote the scientific temper. Professor Javed Masarrat, Vice Chancellor BGSBU, in his remarks highlighted the importance of Science in Societal development and also appreciated the efforts of the Department of Botany in organizing such events.
He remarked that all human beings need to be compassionate so that each one becomes sensitive to the pain of fellow beings, a trait that Gandhi wanted that every human should have. He also emphasized that Science can solve all societal problems if pursued rationally and with objectivity.
Professor Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs and Dean School of Biosciences and Biotechnology emphasized upon the need of such events so that people get aware about the role of Science in Societal development.
He also opined that Science and Technology can only address societal issues whether related to hunger, poverty or over all development.