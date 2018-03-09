BGSBU hosts 2-day national seminar on Ethno-botany

RAJOURI, MARCH 08-
Two-day national seminar on Ethnobotany and Traditional knowledge in Biodiversity conservation commenced here today at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU).
The seminar was organized by Department of Botany, School of Biosciences and Biotechnology and witnessed participation of a galaxy of academicians, scientists and young researchers from state and outside Universities including Delhi University, CSIR - Institute of Himalayan Bioresources and Technology, Palampur, University of Kashmir, Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) and University of Jammu.
In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor of BGSBU Professor JavedMusarrat explicitly deliberated upon the importance of Ethnobotany and Traditional knowledge in human welfare and its great significance in the modern times. He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Botany for organizing the seminar on a very relevant topic.
Dean Academic Affairs of BGSBU, Professor Iqbal Parwez, highlighted the contribution of Present Vice Chancellor in strengthening the Scientific Infrastructure of the BGSBU. He said a dedicated team of administrators and Faculty is working untiringly to make the varsity a hub of research and Modern Education. He congratulated the organizers and the Department for organizing such a meaningful and significant seminar at BGSBU, nestled in the lap in the Lap of PirPanjal Mountain range.
Dr. Shreekar Pant, Organizing Secretary of the seminar while welcoming the delegates, guests and other dignitaries explained the inheritance of Ethnobotany and Traditional Knowledge.
Dr. Susheel Verma, Head of Department -Botany presented vote of thanks.
The key note address was delivered by Professor R N Gohil FNASc. He presented an elaborate note on the importance of Ethnobotany and traditional knowledge. He explained to the students how this knowledge may have been acquired by the man when he adopted settled life, giving up hunting and nomadic ways.
The prominent speakers of the seminar are Dr Brij Lal, CSIR IHBT, O.P. Sharma, Additional PCCF, JK Govt, Professor Yash Pal Sharma, Former Head, Department of Botany, University of Jammu, Dr AnzarKhuroo, University of Kashmir, Dr. P. L. Uniyal, Delhi University.
Meanwhile, a souvenir and abstract book on the seminar and training manuals for vermicomposting and floriculture prepared under DBT funded project on socioeconomic uplift of rural women of Dhanore region was also released by the Chief Guest.
The project is being supervised by Dr Shreekar Pant and Dr Susheel Verma.
The seminar is being organized with the support of Indian Council of Social Science Research and WWF India. Dr Mamta Bhat conducted the proceedings of the programme.
0 Comment(s)