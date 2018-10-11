BGSBU holds one-day workshop on mental health

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 10:
Department of Islamic Studies, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah, , Rajouri on Wednesday held a one day workshop on “Mental Health Awareness”.
In a statement, a BGSBU spokesman said that the workshop was presided over by Dr Shams Kamal Anjum, Head of the Department and moderated by Dr Naseem Gul, Assistant Professor (Islamic Studies).
He said that the workshop started with the speech of Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Assistant Professor (Islamic Studies) who deliberated upon the purpose of celebrating the day on mental health, world over.
Dr. Asaf Malik, Assistant Professor (Department of Urdu) talked about the spiritual values of Islam, and their role in overcoming mental restlessness and imbalance. Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Assistant Professor (Department of Urdu), discussed the need of good eating habits and balanced life style necessary for the healthy brain.
Bilal Ahmad, Assistant Professor (Department of Islamic Studies), spoke on disciplining the life by priortising the goals in one’s life. Students from the departments of Islamic Studies, Arabic, and Urdu, who participated in the programme shared their views with respective speakers raising certain questions over mental health issues.
Dr Shams Kamal Anjum, head of the department invoked the role of Islamic teachings in generating the virtues for living a healthy and peaceful life. Dr Naseem Gul offered the vote of thanks to all the speakers, and urged the students to participate in such workshops for developing a socially amiable society.